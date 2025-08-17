Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

With the arrival of their daughter, Nakuul and Jankee’s family now feels complete, and fans across social media are showering the couple with love and blessings.

Independence Day 2025 brought double celebrations for television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee as they welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news on Sunday through a heartfelt Instagram post.

The first glimpse melted hearts instantly; their son, Sufi, was carefully holding his newborn sister in his arms. The carousel also carried a tender shot of Nakuul looking over his daughter as she slept peacefully, alongside a selfie of the couple taken just before Jankee went into labour.

In his announcement, Nakuul wrote, “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025.” Quoting Rumi, he added, “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

The little one’s arrival was first hinted at earlier this year, when the family had shared a charming pregnancy reveal. That post included a sketch made by Sufi, showing a family of four, along with the caption, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again.”

Nakuul, one of the most adored faces on Indian television, has headlined several successful shows over the years. From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara to Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, he has been celebrated for his versatility and chemistry with his co-stars.

