TELEVISION

Nagma Mirajkar finally BREAKS SILENCE on Baseer Ali, Shubhi Joshi's allegations of Awez Darbar cheating on her: 'I think it's stupid ki..' | Exclusive

After Baseer Ali and Subhi Joshi accused Awez Darbar of cheating, his partner, Nagma Mirajkar, shunned the accusations and gave a befitting reply to them.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nagma Mirajkar finally BREAKS SILENCE on Baseer Ali, Shubhi Joshi's allegations of Awez Darbar cheating on her: 'I think it's stupid ki..' | Exclusive
Last week, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its first eviction, and to everyone's surprise, it was a double eviction of Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek. Soon after leaving the show, Nagma joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, facing the burning accusations made by Baseer Ali and others about her longtime partner, Awez Darbar. For the unversed, during the BB Sports Day, a huge argument broke out between Awez and Basser, with the latter hinting at revealing his dark secrets of having multiple affairs. 

When Awez and Nagma were trying to prove and protect their relationship from the housemates, in the real world, an actress named Shubhi Joshi alleged that Awez had cheated on her. As per Shubhi, they were seeing each other, and Awez supposedly kept telling her she was “special” and made efforts, though she was unsure about commitment initially. However, she later found out that Awez was two-timing with her, and accused him of keeping her delusional about his doubtful loyalty. 

During the chat, when Nagma was asked about the allegation made by Baseer on Awez, she said, "Pheli toh Bigg Boss ghar mein bahar ki baatein karna is not allowed, and you shouldn't demean someone. Also, it's stupid to discuss it. Aap game ki baat karo, ghar ki baat karo, bahar ki nahi. Rahi baat allegations ki toh main itna hi kahungi ki we are very serious about our relationship. Inshallah humne pheli ho soch liya tha ki hum andar ja ke annouce kar denge ki we are getting married." 

Watch the full interview of Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma is well aware of the allegations made by Shubhi Joshi. Speaking about her, Nagma summarised it saying, "See, Awez would be the better person to answer this. But as far as I know, we are very much serious, and we will soon get married." Apart from Baseer, Nagma also criticised Amaal Malik for bitching about them, and claiming that he's giving them work. "Koi yaha kisi ko kaam nahi deta. Hum sab collab karte hai. I'm surprised how he used such words, jabki humne unke saath kuch bura kiya hi nahi."

