'Nach Baliye 9': Urvashi Dholakia dances with a mysterious ex in the latest promo of Salman Khan's reality show

Since the time Nach Baliye 9 has been announced, it was speculated that along with real couples even exes will be participating on the show. There were even reports that Urvashi Dholakia will be participating on the show with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva on the dance-based reality show. During a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the actor even confirmed the report, however, she did not reveal her dancing partner. This time, Salman Khan is all set to produce the show and it's reportedly his idea to bring the exes together.

A while back, the new promo of Nach Baliye 9 was released on social media pages and it features none other than Urvashi. In the video, she is seen shaking her leg with a masked man and is also telling him to not take a chance on touching her while dancing. The caption read as, "#NachBaliye9, Coming Soon with someone you know! @urvashidholakia9 @beingsalmankhan"

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking to MM, Urvashi spoke about her participation on Nach Baliye 9 stating, "The show’s creative team is still in talks to figure out who would be the best match for me. It will be interesting. As far as chemistry goes, we will just have to wait and see how everything else works out."

He added, "I took it up as I’ve always loved dancing and through this platform, I could learn so much more. For me, it’s like acting. I’ve always wanted to be on TV and not watch it from the outside, the same goes for dance! I recently shot a promo in a grand setup."