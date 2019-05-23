Nach Baliye 9: Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani may turn judges, Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla confirmed as participants?

Rumour has it that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may take the judges' seat in 'Nach Baliye 9'

Popular celebrity dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' is set to retutn to the small screen with its ninth season and while the makers are still in talks with several couples, buzz is strong that 'Shakti' actress Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have already given their nod to the show.

As per a latest SpotboyE report, Rubina and Abhinav have said 'yes' to 'Nach Baliye 9'. The two had earlier shared screen space on the show, 'Chhoti Bahu'.

Not just married couples and live-in partners, we hear the makers have also approached ex couples, this year. And, 'Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha' actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who broke up in October last year, are the first ones in the 'exes' category to have reportedly been locked for the dance reality show. Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva have also been approached for the show.

Speculations are also rife that Bollywood actors and alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may take the judges' seat in 'Nach Baliye 9'. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also said to be in talks for the show. Katrina Kaif's had name also popped up sometime ago for the judges. However, the channel hasn't made an official announcement regarding the same as of yet.

Talking about the list of rumoured contestants, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are likely to participate.

What's more? Television hottie Jennifer Winget is most likely to host the show along with Sunil Grover. 'Nach Baliye 9' is likely to be produced by Salman Khan's production house.