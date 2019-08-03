Nach Baliye 9: Nora Fatehi and Natasa Stankovic's belly dance on 'O Saki Saki' is nothing less than fireworks!

Nora Fatehi has aleady danced her way to our hearts with her hit dance numbers like Dilbar and more recently, O Saki Saki from John Abraham starrer Batla House. The actress will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of popular celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and will also show us some of her belly dancing moves while grooving along with Natasa Stankovic, who's one of the contestants on the show.

A still from their belly dance seequence from the upcoming episode has made it to social media and is going viral. In the picture, both Nora and Natasa can be seen doing the hook step of the latest version of O Saki Saki song from Batla House. Going by the picture and all the immense buzz that it has generated online, looks like both Nora and Natasa totally killed it on stage with their mind blowing dancing skills.

Nora Fatehi will be gracing the show along with singers Badshah and Tulsi Kumar. Looks like these three will amp up the fun quotient multiple times on the dance show. In fact, Nora will also be seen grooving to Dilbar song on the show.

About her shooting experience for O Saki Saki song, a report on MidDay quoted Nora Fatehi as saying, "I learned to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to manoeuvre and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance."