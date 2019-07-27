'Nach Baliye 9': 'I want to avoid disrespect', Madhurima Tuli's reaction after ex Vishal Singh refused to hug her

Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram page and shared her upcoming performance video with ex-boyfriend Vishal Singh on 'Nach Baliye 9'.

The real competition on Nach Baliye 9 kickstarts from today as nine couples will be pitted against each other. This time along with the real-life couples, estranged ones are also participating and they are making the show spicier and more controversial. One of the estranged couples who already made headlines are Chandrakanta duo Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh. Reports started making the rounds that they have been fighting constantly during the rehearsals.

Madhurima took to her Instagram page and shared a video from her upcoming performance on Nach Baliye 9 with Vishal. The duo is seen performing on Kabir Singh's song 'Bekhayali' and leaves everyone impressed. However, after the performance, when one of the judges Raveena Tandon asks Vishal to hug Madhurima, he blatantly refuses which made her upset. Madhurima shared the video with a caption stating, "My first performance of #NachBaliye9 Super excited for you’ll to watch. Thank you for all your love and support. I want to avoid disrespect and focus on my performance!! Tune in to @starplus every sat-sun 8pm. @banijayasia"

Check out the video below:

While Vishal shared the same video and wrote, "Kya bolae thea Hum alag hai . Iss baar kabir yaad aaya kuch Iss Tarah sae".

Earlier when asked about the fights between them, Vishal had said to Mid Day, "Break-ups often lead to fights. So, whenever we meet and if the topic [of the relationship] arises, we end up fighting. But at the end of the day, we are both participating to win. It's not going to be easy."