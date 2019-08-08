Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy to perform without any music?

The ninth season of Nach Baliye has been setting the standards of dance and concept very high ever since its very first episode went on air. All the performances so far have been breathtaking and beautifully choreographed by the respective choreographers of the contestants.

While Television and social media’s favourite jodi of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy impressed us with their high-energy, power-packed performance on a cabaret number in the first episode, the couple had to sit it out in the last episode due to Rohit being diagnosed with jaundice and Hepatitis A.

Although fans were disappointed on not seeing their favorite jodi perform, the couple received an overwhelming amount of wishes and prayers for Rohit’s speedy recovery and to see the jodi back on screen.

We hear Rohit, who hasn’t completely recovered, will still be performing in the upcoming episode alongside Anita and the duo promises to astound viewers with their performance. Without giving too much away, we have been informed that the act holds no music.

This leaves us completely intrigued and excited for their upcoming performance and we wonder how Anita and Rohit are going to fair without any music considering both are fairly new to the world of dance.