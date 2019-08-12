Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's twist to 'Hum, Tum Aur Woh' wins hearts!

We are yet to recover from the latest episode of popular celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The concept for this week was ‘Hum, Tum Aur Woh’. While every contestant had their unique interpretation of ‘woh’, fans favourite jodi, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s performance was the one that astonished the fans most.

The couple performed without music, enacting the role of people who are hard to hearing and non-verbal. Contestants, judges and audience alike were left wondering watching their performance that had just dialogues of people. Govinda even went on to say that a dance performance without music isn’t a performance until everyone was left stunned and surprised by their very unique twist of ‘woh’.

Post their performance the couple went on to get well-deserved Hi5. Govinda praised the couple and their choreographer for thinking out of the box and using voice as their 'woh'. Judge Ahmed Khan praised Rohit and informed Govinda that inspite of Rohit being a non-dancer, non-actor, who’s never faced the camera, didn’t just dance but danced without music and without missing a beat.

What Rohit and Anita, who are both non-dancers, have done is, truly commendable. They have raised the standard of the couple dance reality show and make for a jodi to be reckoned with.