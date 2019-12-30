'Naam Hai Tera' once again! Himesh Reshammiya and Deepika Padukone perform on their iconic song after 13 years

Before making her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone featured in a music video. Remember Himesh Reshammiya's 'Naam Hai Tera' song? Yes, that's the one. There were even rumours that Himesh was keen on casting Deepika in his acting debut film Aap Kaa Surroor released in 2007. However, after 'Naam Hai Tera' music video, Deepika became Bollywood's Shantipriya and the rest is history.

Now, for the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika visited the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 which Himesh co-judges. The music composer-actor took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet photo with DP and wrote, "Deepika is going to take the national award and every award of the country for Chhapaak, she is historic, from Naam hai tera to Chhapaak, so proud of her, super talent she is, truly blessed, Hats of to Meghna Gulzar, loved the trailer, looking forward to the film, Watch Indian idol sat Sunday, amazing talent, amazing show, cheers"

Check it out below:

Moreover, they even performed on 'Naam Hai Tera' and Himesh posted a photo of the same. He captioned it stating, "It was fun to perform Naam hai Tera again with Deepika, she is such an incredible talent, so proud of her, Chhapaak is mindblowing, what a performer she is, looking forward to the film, lots of love"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Chhapaak, the film also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead and is releasing on January 10, 2020.