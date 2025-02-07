Elvish Yadav ridiculed Bigg Boss 18's contestant with Rajat Dalal. But did he tried to assassinate Chum Darang's character? Here's a fact check on the viral video.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is a perfect case of an individual who remains in the news for the wrong reasons. Elvish has his podcast series, Phodcast With Elvish, and recently he shot an episode with Bigg Boss 18's second runner-up, Rajat Dalal.

In the episode, both Rajat and Elvish took digs at the latest season's contestants, including winner, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Shilpa Shirodkar. A clip from the episode, in which Elvish is seen saying mean things to Chum Darang, mocking her ethnicity, and her background, and also compared to a courtesan, went viral. In the said clip Elvish holds Chum's photo, and says, "Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyonki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai. Itna taste kiska kharaab hota hai yaar. Chum ke to naam mein hee ashleelata hai bhai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai vaale (Karan Veer definitely had Covid because who likes Chum? Whose taste gets spoiled by this much? Her name is vulgar. Her name is Chum and her deeds are like Gangubai)."

As soon as the clip went viral, several netizens blasted Elvish for insulting Chum. However, as per the recent reports, it is proven that the said clip is fake. The audio isn't AI-generated and its in-sync with Elvish as well.

Rajat insulted Vivian, Eisha Singh?

In the same episode, Rajat and Elvish had a segment in which the former was asked to roast his BB contestants. A clip from the podcast has gone viral in which Rajat is seen insulting BB 18's contestants. In the clip, Elvish shows him photos of co-housemates and asks him to describe them in one sentence. When Eisha's photo comes up, Rajat says, "Log aisi ladkiyon se shaadi is liye karte hai taki maid ki zaroorat na pade. Bartan ache se saaf kar leti hai na (People marry such girls so that they don't need a maid. She cleans the utensils properly, right)."