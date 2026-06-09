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Naagin Ka Aakhri Vaar: Grand finale of Season 7 unites Tejaaswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary, actress reacts

Naagin Ka Aakhri Vaar: Finale of Season 7 unites Tejaaswi, Anita, Priyanka

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Naagin Ka Aakhri Vaar: Grand finale of Season 7 unites Tejaaswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary, actress reacts

The grand finale of Naagin 7 will bring the popular serpents from the previous seasons, which include Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 02:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Naagin Ka Aakhri Vaar: Grand finale of Season 7 unites Tejaaswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary, actress reacts
Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Anita Hassanandani (Image source: Twitter)
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Naagin 7 will soon have its grand finale, and producer Ekta Kapoor has made sure to end the 7th season with a big bang. The current season is led by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and her final battle will be a grand visual spectacle with nostalgia. Priyanka as Ananta won't be fighting alone, but she will be joined by Anita Hassanandani and Tejasswi Prakash. 

How will Naagin have the epic crossover?

Set against the once-in-10,000-years Neelchandra (blue moon), Naagin Ka Aakhri Vaar has the Naag realm, the Dragon lineage of Chengistan, Shiv mythology, legacy characters from past seasons, and the fate of the entire Ichhadhari civilisation collide on one apocalyptic night. The Naagmani becomes the ultimate prize in a cosmic war, and the long-extinct Dragons rise again, threatening to shake the balance of the world. At the core of this vaar lies the sisters’ war - Ananta versus Radhika - where broken loyalties, returning legends, and Radhika’s sacrifice deliver a searing emotional climax. The world may be saved, but the battle is far from over, as the finale plants the seeds for a deadlier clash between poison and power in the next season.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Naagin 7 finale

Sharing her thoughts about the finale, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, "Being part of India’s cult fantasy show and working with Ekta Kapoor ma’am feels like a dream realised. It’s incredible to get the opportunity to close a season mounted as an eventful apocalyptic night with legacy characters, cosmic stakes, and a universe that keeps expanding. Moreover, this season rewrites Naagin’s history with the union of three serpent queens – Tejaswwi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, and me." 

She further added, "For me, Ananta’s journey culminating here is very special because it asks a very human question within a fantastical world - how much are you willing to lose to protect something larger than yourself? The spectacle is grand, but what stays with you is the sacrifice, the legacy, and the weight of choice.  This finale celebrates everything the Naagin universe stands for - mythology, emotion, scale - while also hinting that the story is far from over. A huge shout-out to all the Naagin fans for the massive love."

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