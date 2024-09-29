Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Israel launches strikes on Yemeni Houthi targets after killing dozens of Hezbollah members in Lebanon

Haryana Elections 2024: BJP expels 8 rebels, including Sandeep Garg, for contesting as Independents

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

HomeTelevision

Television

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 has been announced, and she's none other than Nia Sharma.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18
Nia Sharma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan will return with the 18th season of Bigg Boss, and the first contestant of the show has been announced. During the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale, host Rohit Shetty revealed the name of the person who will enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. The first contestant of Bigg Boss 18 will be actress Nia Sharma

Before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Rohit Shetty dropped the big news. During the KKK 14 episode, Rohit welcomed Bharti Singh and Bharti Singh on the show. Bharti and Nia are part of the popular show, Laughter Chefs. Soon after they appeared on KKK, they tested the cooking skills of Rohit Shetty. Later the host revealed the real reason why they appeared on the show. Rohit disclosed that Nia Sharma will be participating in Bigg Boss 18. Soon after the announcement, the contestants of KKK congratulated Nia, along with Bharti and Rohit. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Abhishek Kumar declared that he will support her. 

Actress Nia Sharma is known for giving impressive performances in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. She even in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and finished as a finalist. In 2020, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and became the winner. Nia forrayed into OTT with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. She was also seen in the OTT version of Jamai Raja- Jamai 2.0. Nia is Colors favourite, after Naagin 4, she was also seen in the supernatural thriller Suhagan Chudail. Her stint in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs has also impressed her fans. Apart from Nia, no other contestant has been revealed. It will be interesting to see other contestants as well. Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on October 6, 9 pm at Colors.

Read: Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

Anil Ambani's STUNNING comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

Anil Ambani's STUNNING comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

MORE

MOST VIEWED

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement