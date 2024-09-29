'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 has been announced, and she's none other than Nia Sharma.

Salman Khan will return with the 18th season of Bigg Boss, and the first contestant of the show has been announced. During the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale, host Rohit Shetty revealed the name of the person who will enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. The first contestant of Bigg Boss 18 will be actress Nia Sharma

Before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Rohit Shetty dropped the big news. During the KKK 14 episode, Rohit welcomed Bharti Singh and Bharti Singh on the show. Bharti and Nia are part of the popular show, Laughter Chefs. Soon after they appeared on KKK, they tested the cooking skills of Rohit Shetty. Later the host revealed the real reason why they appeared on the show. Rohit disclosed that Nia Sharma will be participating in Bigg Boss 18. Soon after the announcement, the contestants of KKK congratulated Nia, along with Bharti and Rohit. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Abhishek Kumar declared that he will support her.

Actress Nia Sharma is known for giving impressive performances in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. She even in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and finished as a finalist. In 2020, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and became the winner. Nia forrayed into OTT with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. She was also seen in the OTT version of Jamai Raja- Jamai 2.0. Nia is Colors favourite, after Naagin 4, she was also seen in the supernatural thriller Suhagan Chudail. Her stint in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs has also impressed her fans. Apart from Nia, no other contestant has been revealed. It will be interesting to see other contestants as well. Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on October 6, 9 pm at Colors.

Read: Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...