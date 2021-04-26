'Naagin' actor Aashka Goradia retires from acting for THIS reason

After being a part of the television industry for nearly two decades, Aashka Goradia has decided to quit acting. During a recent interaction, she spoke at length about her decision and the reason behind it. Apart from being a part of television serials and reality show, Aashka is also an entrepreneur and had launched India's first double stitched 3D eyelashes under the brand Renee by Aashka in 2018.

Talking about the same, Aashka told The Times of India, "Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. The business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it’s time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream."

When asked about her long journey in the television industry, Aashka shared, "It’s been a beautiful journey, one which has given me so much. Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursue what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words."

Goradia added, "When I look at all that life has given me, I am grateful to be on a path that is mine, which is unlike any other, and one where my dreams are turning into reality. Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy."

Aashka was last seen in the supernatural show titled Daayan wherein she played the role of Sapt-roopa, beholder of the jivyani-mani.