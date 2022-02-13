'Naagin 6' Twitter reactions: Netizens point out Money Heist's Professor resemblance, hail Tejasswi Prakash's act

From the moment Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the new lead of 'Naagin,' her fans were waiting for the big day. The sixth season of the supernatural show has kick-started with much fanfare, and the first episode of 'Naagin 6' was aired on Saturday evening.

After the episode ended, several netizens have shared their view about the show. There are people who couldn't stop raving about the series transformation from a revenge-saga to a superhero zone. Then there are many who loved Tejasswi, Mehak Chahal, and Simba Nagpal.

Let's check out some reactions

I loved Teja's acting and she looked so beautiful!! Her beauty and natural acting lit up the screen each time she came. Her parts were the best part of the first episode. Looking forward to watch the second episode tonight.#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 pic.twitter.com/wAHd60kDLS — Usha Thapa (@UshaTha46036917) February 13, 2022

After 2019 finally she is back with a bang!!

From past 3 years fan's only question to her when are you gonna do a daily soap and wait is over now

Let's Welcome Pratha #Naagin6 #TejasswiPrakash #Tejatroops #Pratha#FinallyNaagin6 #PraRish pic.twitter.com/Y5UFqXr0mC — Yaana's Version (@Yaanashah13) February 13, 2022

Honest Review Of #Naagin6 : Whole Cast was Great #TejasswiPrakash 's Acting Was Amazing Effortlessly Natural #MaheckChahal & #SimbaNagpal Also did Well ! Background Music was On Point & VFX Was Very Good



Over-all - 4.5/5 #TejaTroops #FinallyNaagin6 pic.twitter.com/NsDa483djg February 12, 2022

Well, a few of them found a 'Money Heist' reference in the show. In the show, Manjit Joura plays the role of a professor, and people instantly compared him with the international show's iconic character.

Here is the proof

Finally ITV got it’s

(btw the actor was a good choice for the role though) #naagin6 pic.twitter.com/C1tRPa4wJy (@awaraashamx) February 12, 2022

The plot of 'Naagin 6' revolves around how Pratha (Tejasswi) tries to protect the country from a deadly virus attack. Recently, when TV Czarina and producer of 'Naagin 6', Ekta Kapoor was questioned about this and asked if she was prepared to deal with trolls, she told Etimes in an exclusive interview that she very well knew and was sure she would be trolled. "I was ready for it," she said. She added, "In the west, if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US-based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change."