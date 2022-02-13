Search icon
'Naagin 6' Twitter reactions: Netizens point out Money Heist's Professor resemblance, hail Tejasswi Prakash's act

The sixth season of 'Naagin' premiered with much fanfare on Saturday. Here is the verdict about the show by the netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

From the moment Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the new lead of 'Naagin,' her fans were waiting for the big day. The sixth season of the supernatural show has kick-started with much fanfare, and the first episode of 'Naagin 6' was aired on Saturday evening.

After the episode ended, several netizens have shared their view about the show. There are people who couldn't stop raving about the series transformation from a revenge-saga to a superhero zone. Then there are many who loved Tejasswi, Mehak Chahal, and Simba Nagpal. 

 

Let's check out some reactions

 

Well, a few of them found a 'Money Heist' reference in the show. In the show, Manjit Joura plays the role of a professor, and people instantly compared him with the international show's iconic character. 

Here is the proof

The plot of 'Naagin 6' revolves around how Pratha (Tejasswi) tries to protect the country from a deadly virus attack. Recently, when TV Czarina and producer of 'Naagin 6', Ekta Kapoor was questioned about this and asked if she was prepared to deal with trolls, she told Etimes in an exclusive interview that she very well knew and was sure she would be trolled. "I was ready for it," she said. She added,  "In the west, if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US-based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change."

