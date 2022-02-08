'Naagin 6': Tejasswi Prakash discloses why Karan Kundrra was not happy about her new show

Beautiful television actress Tejasswi Prakash, who emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Naagin 6’. Inside the controversial house, she fell in love with her fellow contestant Karan Kundrra. After this, they started dating each other.

However, her back-to-back shooting after ‘Bigg Boss 15’, is making Tejasswi’s boyfriend upset as she has no time to spend with her. According to ETimes TV, the actress said that Karan wasn’t very happy or excited about her new show ‘Naagin 6’ as they were planning to travel together. However, he was happy for her but again he wanted to spend some quality time with her.

Meanwhile, Karan makes sure that he meets her every day after her shoot. And Teja finds it very cute of him. She also said that they are trying to stay away from paps as they want some privacy. She also said that the show was offered to her a day before ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finale when they were preparing for their performances. Makers asked Teja to go on the stage for her performance where they show for ‘Naagin’s promo. Meanwhile, other contestants were locked inside.

On the personal front, Karan and Tejasswi’s family have approved their relationship, but Karan has not asked her for marriage. A few days ago, Tejasswi had gone live from her Instagram and answered many fan questions. One of the quipped about her marriage to which she said that Karan hasn't popped the question yet.

The month of love, February, has begun, and TejRan fans were eager to learn about Karan-Tejasswi’s plans for their first Valentine’s Day together. When asked if he intends to propose to her, Karan told PeepingMoon.com that he proposed to her on national television. His parents have seen everything and she came to her place too. Valentine’s day without a doubt is special for them too but because Tejasswi signed ‘Naagin 6’ their plans have been spoilt. He also added that he is happy that Teja is busy with work and he wants her to focus on it.



