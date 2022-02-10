'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash reveals why Karan Kundrra told her 'tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai'

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who fell in love on 'Bigg Boss 15', are one of the most talked-about TV celebs currently. And ever since the couple has stepped out of the house, fans are eager to know when are they tying the knot. Dishing out details about their marriage plans, both Karan and Tejasswi have said in different interviews that they are currently trying to spend time with each other and growing together.

Both the actors have had a chock-a-block schedule since 'Bigg Boss 15' concluded. On one hand, while Tejasswi has bagged 'Naagin 6', Karan too is professionally busy. However, the two have been managing to go out and also spend time with each other's family.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash, who will be seen on the upcoming show 'Naagin 6', recently spoke to Bollywoodlife and opened up about her 'Bigg Boss 15 victory', the upcoming show, and boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

During the interview, while speaking about Karan, when asked if he should be getting the best boyfriend title, Tejasswi asked why should only be getting the title and she be tagged as 'insecure'. She further said that Karan often tells her that he is surprised with his own actions and he had never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. She said, "In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'"

Tejasswi further added, "Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai.'"

About their wedding plans, Karan recently told ETimes, that the two are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. He mentioned that they have gotten used to each other and after four months of fighting, laughing and crying together they now have to live apart because Tejasswi has taken up a show and both are busy with their lives. "We are just getting two three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about," Karan told the portal.

He further mentioned that he has never felt like this before and that they are "growing together in a beautiful way."

