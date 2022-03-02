'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is avoiding paps during their dinner outings

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most talked-about couples these days. The duo who are all set to feature in a music video together, are often seen spending quality time with each other, going out for dinners and more. And given the curiosity and craze among fans to know about #TejRan, the paps are more often than not seen tailing the couple, trying to get their exclusive videos and photos.

And while Karan and Tejasswi have been more than willing to oblige the paps with exclusive footage, they certainly would want some quiet private time too. Speaking about the same, Tejasswi Prakash recently told Miss Malini that they haven't been getting private time. She revealed how beau Karan has been managing to sneak past the paps and successfully getting the two some time away from the media's glare. Mentioning that Karan Kundrra has now become smart, Tejasswi told the portal, "We have not been getting any private time. Lately, from the last two days, Karan has been smart, he is seeing where paps are not there and booking a table there. There are times when he just comes to pick me up, so we do it in a smart way. But we meet every night for dinner."

READ: Karan Kundrra reveals his feeling when hugged Tejasswi Prakash for first time

While speaking about the future of her relationship with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi said that they are being positive and only time can tell where their relationship goes. "We are very much in love, (haha), it is so weird to say it out loud in interviews, I have never been with an actor, to me it's the first time (laughs). It going good and strong, we are both very positive when it comes to the future, for now, we are both working hard. And just focusing on spending a lot more time with each other in the real world."

For the unversed, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', which later the former went on to win.

On the work front, while currently, Tejasswi is playing the lead role in 'Naagin 6', the duo will be seen together for the first time in a music video titled, 'Rula Deti Hai'.