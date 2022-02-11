'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on reports of Karan Kundrra forbidding her from kissing on-screen

'Bigg Boss season 15' contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are one of the newest couples in town, grabbing eyeballs for their chemistry and love story which is growing stronger post the show.

While on the personal front Karan and Tejasswi have been painting the town red with their romantic gestures for each other, on the professional front Tejasswi is moving on to her next big silver screen release with television's biggest supernatural drama 'Naagin 6'.

Contradictory to recent reports stating that Karan is not allowing Tejasswi to indulge in any kissing scenes on screen, the young actress states differently. "Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me," she said.

"In fact, he was just teasing me by saying no kissing scenes because I was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on screen. So, honestly both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day", said Tejasswi.

Earlier, as per a report in Bollywoodlife, Tejasswi had said during an interview with the portal when she was asked if she would feel insecure if Karan was asked to do intimate scenes that she is not the possessive one.

"I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him, ‘You are very smart that you don’t display this side in public and I get the insecure tag’,” she had told Bollywoodlife. I will understand his role’s demand and will be very supportive of him. I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told me that I shouldn’t kiss onscreen, so he is the insecure one and not me," she had added.