Naagin 6: Rashami Desai becomes Tejasswi Prakash's rival as she enters show as Laal Naagin

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai has entered Naagin 6 as Laal Naagin, she is the rival of Tejasswi Prakash in the show. The actress has managed to grab attention with her new naagin avatar.

The official page of Colors TV has shared a promo of Naagin 6 in which Rashami Desai can be heard saying that she is from the enemy country who will covert India’s water into poison. Sharing the promo, the page wrote, “Kya Sarvashreshta Shesh Naagin aur Shesh Naagin bachaa paayenge humare desh ko, Shanglira ke vaar se? Dekhiye Naagin 6, har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf Colors par.

Anytime on Voot.”

One of the social media users wrote, “The sister naagin role characters are awesome! Teja & maheck.” The second one mentioned, “Rashami has lifted the episode bang on.” The third person wrote, “It's a treat to watch Rashami on screen..everything is so perfect in whatever she does.”

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Tejasswi noted that body-shaming affects people of all sizes, not only those who are overweight. She admitted that she used to get a lot of negative comments because of her weight. Tejasswi also expressed her opinion on having external surgeries or adjustments to seem ideal, claiming that it is a more convenient option. The actress went on to say that she is very confident in who she is and that she is unaffected by attempts to body shame her. She even exhorted and encouraged other ladies to love themselves and to be self-assured.

She also said that she has always been a woman who is tremendously proud of her body and the way God created her. She can't do anything about it if people don't like it; she doesn't have the power to change it. Because loving oneself is extremely crucial for women. How can you expect anyone else to love you if you don't love yourself and the way your body is, and you continue to do things to yourself? As a result, she believes she loves herself a great deal. Read: ‘Naagin 6’ fame Tejasswi Prakash reveals she was body-shamed for being 'too slim'

She is adamant that this is the way she is. She is aware of who and what she is. It doesn't bother her, and it never will.