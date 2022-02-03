‘Naagin 6’ promo: Tejasswi Prakash as 'Sarvasheshta Naagin’ saves the world from ‘Mahamaari’, fans react

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', is set to make a big return on television. In the hit TV drama 'Naagin', the actor will now play the titular role.

Colors shared the new promo featuring Tejasswi and called her “Sarvasheshta naagin (the best naagin)" in the caption.

In the trailer, Tejasswi is seen as the new Naagin, dressed in golden outfit and jewellery, entering a laboratory in a faraway land. She glances around the laboratory while several chemical reactions take place that could jeopardise the safety of people all around the world.

The narration says, "Aa rahi hai wo, ek aisi saazish se bachaane jo puri duniya me mahamari fela degi. Badal rahi hai wo, badal chuki hai naagin (She is coming to save the world from an evil plan which will lead to a pandemic. She is changing, she has changed)."

A viewer wrote, “Ab naagin banayege vaccine (laughing emojis) wo bachayegi corona se matlab hadd hogai (Now naagin will make the vaccine and save us from corona? This is too much).” Some people also called it ‘Superhit’.

The show will air on Colors on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. beginning February 12th. It will be accessible to watch on Voot as well.

After spending four months in the Bigg Boss house, Tejasswi went on to win ‘Bigg Boss 15’. She began dating fellow candidate and actor Karan Kundrra, who was named second runner-up.

For the unversed, A video was doing the rounds on the internet in which Karan's parents can be seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets after the Grand Finale on Sunday night. The paparazzi were seen asking Karan's father S. P. Kundrra about their son's marriage plans with Tejasswi and he replies to them saying that they will get them married soon if everything goes well.