Naagin 6 promo gets trolled, netizens call it 'Kuch bhi'

Since 2015, 'Naagin' has churned out 5 seasons, and soon the show will come up with the sixth season. A new teaser of the show was uploaded on social media, and it seems like the show will be more bizarre than all previous seasons. The promo highlights a 'virus attack' that changes the country, and how a Naagin, will safeguard the country and humanity.

Suddenly this revenge saga has turned into a vigilante drama, and this time Naagin will be a superhero, messiah kind-of figure, who's out there to save others. The show's plot ridiculed the Coronavirus pandemic and that's what irked the users. The 42-second teaser got some hilarious reaction, and people loved to troll the teaser.

Check out the promo

Now, let's talk about the reactions, one user commented, "Hey bhagwan naagin bani antidote. ab Naya writer kaha hai mujhe usske pair padne hai haath chumne hai , lao Bhai lao usse mere saamne." Another comment pointed out show's ridiculous plot and said, "Kuch bhi bechare scientists ki mehnat bekar h mtlb." Someone also commented, "Naagin bani Covishield and Covaxin." "Koi vaccine nai lena nagin Aagayi hain sab thik kardegi." One user scrutinised Naagin by saying, "baki chodo pehle naagin ne corona test kiya he ki nhi pehle yeh dekh lo."

Be it shoddy VFX or laughable plot, the teaser of 'Naagin 6' promises cringe-worthy content, and it will be interesting to see, how the audience will react to it. With 'Naagin,' Mouni Roy got immense fame, and other actresses like Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma also gained popularity by starring in the titular character. Apart from them, Arjun Bijlani, Karanveer Bohra, Pearl V Puri, Ssharad Malhotra had played important roles opposite season's female leads.