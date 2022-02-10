'Naagin 6' producer Ekta Kapoor breaks silence on choosing pandemic as show's storyline, being trolled

TV star and 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash, an engineering graduate-turned-television actress, is all set to play the titular role in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama, 'Naagin 6', to be aired on Colors from February 12. Simba Nagpal will play the role of the male lead in the highly-anticipated fantasy series.

While the previous season of the hit show focused on the lead characters fighting their personal battles, the trailer of the new season hints that 'Naagin 6' will focus on the pandemic situation and showcase how Naagin (Tejasswi) battles it out.

This particular ideation of focusing on the pandemic in 'Naagin 6' did not go down too well with social media users and ever since the promo of the upcoming show realised, the makers have been at the receiving end of major criticism for being 'insensitive'.

Recently, when TV Czarina and producer of 'Naagin 6', Ekta Kapoor was questioned about this and asked if she was prepared to deal with trolls, she told Etimes in an exclusive interview that she very well knew and was sure she would be trolled. "I was ready for it," she said. She added, "In west if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US-based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change."

Ekta also said that when she decided she wanted to go ahead and make something on the topic, she knew "at that point ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta, things would have been different."

Elaborating on why did chose the pandemic as one the theme for the new season of 'Naagin', she told the portal she had made one during the pandemic and she felt she had "lost the zest". She further said that she felt that there was something new in the first Naagin which was missing when she was writing a lot of the stuff later. After giving it a lot of thought, it occurred to her that it's not just her the world had changed a lot and to deal with the pandemic in a space where the Naagin takes a revenge.

She added that she remembers everyone's face when she read it (script) and mentioned that everyone said it is terribly ridiculous. She, however, further added that everyone felt it can either really work or can be really bad. "I honestly believed that it was the time for me to do something that shakes the basics of the show otherwise it is always the personal revenge saga. How many times I can show the same thing," Ekta told ETimes.

A supernatural thriller, besides Tejasswi and Simba, 'Naagin 6' also stars actors such as Urvashi Dholakia, Amrapali Gupta, Sudha Chandran among others.

The previous seasons of 'Naagin' starred actors such as Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan among others.