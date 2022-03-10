‘Naagin 6’ fame Tejasswi Prakash reveals she was body-shamed for being 'too slim'

Tejasswi Prakash's professional career has taken the rollercoaster that only goes up. After winning ‘Bigg Boss 15’, the actress was cast in Ekta Kapoor's ‘Naagin 6’, which she has been entertaining her fans with since the first episode aired. Tejasswi, on the other hand, recently acknowledged the difficulties she has endured in her life in a recent interview. Tejasswi recalls being made fun of for being too thin.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress noted that body-shaming affects people of all sizes, not only those who are overweight. She admitted that she used to get a lot of negative comments because of her weight. Tejasswi also expressed her opinion on having external surgeries or adjustments to seem ideal, claiming that it is a more convenient option. The actress went on to say that she is very confident in who she is and that she is unaffected by attempts to body shame her. She even exhorted and encouraged other ladies to love themselves and to be self-assured.

She also said that, She has always been a woman who is tremendously proud of her body and the way God created her. She can't do anything about it if people don't like it; she doesn't have the power to change it. Because loving oneself is extremely crucial for women. How can you expect anyone else to love you if you don't love yourself and the way your body is, and you continue to do things to yourself? As a result, she believes she loves herself a great deal.

She is adamant that this is the way she is. She is aware of who and what she is. It doesn't bother her, and it never will.