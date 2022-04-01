Naagin 6 actress Rashami Desai breaks silence over her dating rumours with Umar Riaz

Actress Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were one of the talked-about duo in Bigg Boss 15, and their friendship was hailed by Desai's followers. Since then, there have been rumours within the audience that Rashami and Umar are romantically involved, and they are dating. Rashami has decided to clear these speculations. In a recent 'ask me anything' session, one of her followers asked her, "Do you love Umar?" Rashami replied to the question with a picture of her with Riaz and said, "No we are good friends and frns like family nothing beyond that. I know you all love our bond and we truly appreciate that."

Here's the snapshot of Rashami's reply





Currently, Desai is seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6 with Tejasswi Prakash. One of her fans requested her to play a positive role in Naagin, as her fan can't see in grey shade. Rashami replied to the question by saying, "Everyone is villain in someone else's life story. Without villain hero is nothing. Negatives and positives has its own value. I love the script and I love to be limitless to explore. People love me for my work choice and I love my job. PS: Shalaka is positive."

Here's Rashami's reply





Recently, Rashami Desai has denied all the rumours going around about her entry in Kangana Ranaut`s fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.The actress who was also seen in 'Bigg Boss 15' now has shown no interest in joining the fearless reality show. She was rumoured to join the show as a 16th contestant.

She says, "This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining 'Lock Upp' as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with 'Bigg Boss 15' and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at."