Surbhi Chandna's look from 'Naagin 5' has been unveiled as the promo from the show is now out


'Naagin 5' promo featuring Surbhi Chandna unveiled

'Naagin 5' promo featuring Surbhi Chandna unveiled. Photo: Twitter/Colors TV.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 04:09 PM IST

On Sunday, the promo of 'Naagin 5' featuring Surbhi Chandna was unveiled. Glimpses of the actress were visible in the fast-paced promo. Her first look has also been unveiled along with the promo. Surbhi's eyes, especially are a major part of the clip.

Fans of actor Surbhi Chandna have shared their excitement while sharing the promo. Surbhi was seen in golden shimmery eye makeup in the first look. Three other images (a full shot, glimpses of her hair and lip makeup were also part of the teaser).

Take a look:

More recently, her look from the sets was leaked. The image featured Surbhi wearing a bottle green coloured traditional wear. The actor was seen wearing a golden maang tika and a dupatta covering her traditional outfit. She also left her hair unkempt. Chandna stood in what looked like a wedding setup, with flower standies and supporting artists also decked up in fancy sarees.

Surbhi Chandna plays one of the leads in the show. Actor Hina Khan is the main leading lady in the Ekta Kapoor produced show, and has already made her debut last weekend. While Surbhi and Hina play the female leads in the TV show, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will be seen as the male leads in the show about shape-shifting serpent.