'Naagin 5' actor Surbhi Chandna oozes hotness in pink bikini, leaves fans speechless with Maldives vacation photos

‘Naagin 5’ actress Surbhi Chandna is one TV’s hottest actors right now. The actress won the hearts of viewers with her character Bani in ‘Naagin 5’. Since then Surbhi has appeared in a music video and now to take a break, the actress has flown to the Maldives.

On Monday (August 2), Surbhi shared a series of beachside photos from her trip. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a snakeskin patterned pink and yellow bikini. Surbhi sizzled as she posed sensually on the beach with tinted sunglasses. In some photos the actress had wrapped a Christian Dior scarf around her waist and paired her look with multiple bracelets.

While sharing the exotic photo, Surbhi wrote, “The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES @coco_resorts @pickyourtrail #cocomoments #letspyt #pickyourtrail #visitmaldives #beachlife #beachbum #tapforbikinideets #swipeleft.”

Reacting to the photo, Surbhi’s ‘Sanjivani 2’ co-star Rohit Roy commented, “Holy crap! Tooooo hot to handle girl,” while actor Tanya Sharma wrote, "So hot.” Actor Adaa Khan, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Anjum Fakih dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Fans went gaga over Surbhi’s photos and showered her with compliments. “Omg omg omg i m surprised,” wrote one user while another commented, "My water baby”. A third user commented, “yes Queen beautiful Queen sarees Queen,” while a fourth one wrote, “Hotttttttttttt.” Another user commented, “OH MY GOD!!!! IM SO FUCKING SPEECHLESS RIGHT NOW.”

On Sunday (August 1), Surbhi shared photos from her sumptuous dinner during her vacation. The actress was dressed in a black kaftan with a giant flamingo print on it. In the photo, one san see the delicious food spread, Surbhi ordering her meal and enjoying a glass of martini.

PerGola Dinner Night Done Right Are you Tempted ??? What a Spread #cocomoments #privatedinner #letspyt #pickyourtrail #visitmaldives," she wrote in the caption.

