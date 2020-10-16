'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra resumes work after testing COVID-19 negative, thanks fans for 'unconditional love'

"Money, fame, work is secondary but the love of your closed ones is to be cherished,” said Sharad Malhotra, who is raring to get back to his daily show, 'Naagin 5'.

Television actor Sharad Malhotra, who was temporarily replaced by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar on the popular show 'Naagin 5', is all set to resume work after testing COVID-19 negative.

The 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki' star, recently took to his Instagram handle to pen a thank you note for his family, home staff and fans who prayed for him. In his note, Sharad also mentioned that after isolating himself following testing positive for novel coronavirus, he discovered a whole new side of himself and got to know how much people around him actually loved him.

Sharad wrote, "NEGATIVE" never sounded so sweet. A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree. Thank you #Covid19 for without this isolation I wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits (sic)."

Opening up on testing positive for coronavirus, Sharad said, "The new normal today is that people congratulate you on testing negative.”

Sharad, who was in home quarantine until he recently tested negative for the deadly virus, calls it one of the tough phases of his life.“I lost my grandmother and my dog during this time and it was really hard to be all alone in a room. It was nightmarish. Luckily, my wife, Ripci, has been taking good care of me and also ensuring I eat healthy food. But when I got the bad news, I couldn’t hold her or even touch her hand. It was the worst feeling in the world that I couldn’t even sit next to her. That’s what emotionally drained me, more than the physical symptoms of COVID-19."

He added, "The day my reports said I was Covid free, I woke her up and hugged her.”

Meanwhile, Malhotra asked people not to be scared of COVID-19 but advised them to get tested when they feel any symptoms.

“I had heard that, at times, people are hesitant to find out that they are COVID positive, but that’s the responsible thing to do. There is nothing to be scared of. Other than prescribed medicines, I would consume 'kaadha' and take steam twice a day. I also checked my oxygen levels daily,” he shared.

Stating that he will remember this experience for the rest of his life, Sharad said, “I recalled a number of memories sitting all by myself. After a while, self-isolation gets to you as you don’t know what to do. A number of people reached out to me asking after my health and I even learnt that my fans were fasting for my health. It was so humbling to experience such unconditional love. I am feeling so much gratitude as I am overwhelmed. Without COVID, I wouldn’t have realised that there are so many people who love me."

"Money, fame, work is secondary but the love of your closed ones is to be cherished,” said the actor, who is raring to get back to his daily show, 'Naagin 5'.