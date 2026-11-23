Rajat Dalal has warned Avinash Mishra to stay away from Eisha Singh amid their rumoured breakup and cheating allegations. Eisha has also hinted at exposing evidence against Avinash, warning that she would reveal names and details if pushed further.

The controversy surrounding Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's rumoured breakup has taken another turn, with their former Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Rajat Dalal coming out in support of the actress. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, Avinash and Eisha grew close with each other, while Rajat developed a sister-like bond with Eisha. Rajat has now issued a stern warning to Avinash, asking him to stay away from Eisha and hinting that he would expose him over the ongoing cheating allegations. After Avinash was spotted playing Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu on a DJ console at a party in a viral video, many interpreted it as an indirect dig at Eisha amid their reported separation. Rajat responded to the incident, claiming that it was Avinash who cheated on Eisha.

Rajat Dalal's warning to Avinash Mishra

In his video, Rajat revealed that he had spoken to Avinash four times and advised him to stay away from Eisha. Talking about Avinash, Rajat said, "Pyaar mohabbat national TV par karo aur fir tumhara naada dheela ho jaye toh kahin bhi so jao aur story daal do ki cheezein private hoti hain. Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se dur raho. Humein farq nahi padta tumne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse dur raho." Rajat further added, "Main ab isliye bol raha hun kyunki isne woh club me jaake gaana bajaaya. Kya propaganda chala raha hai ki tu bahut shareef hai aur tere saath galat ho gaya." He further warned the actor against provoking him, adding that he would expose everything about his alleged affairs.

Rajat Dalal shares a video taking a sharp dig at Avinash, warning him not to provoke him further and saying that he will completely expose him. #RajatDalal #EishaSingh #AvinashMishra https://t.co/CRsBkBXYKw — Digital News Hub (@digital_media12) November 22, 2026

What are the cheating allegations against Avinash?

Breakup speculation intensified after Avinash and Eisha reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed pictures together. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother also surfaced online, reportedly accusing Avinash of cheating on her daughter. The actor was subsequently linked to Rishita Kothari in social media discussions. These allegations, however, remain unverified. On November 23, Eisha's brother Rudraksh Singh Chauhan also shared an alleged WhatsApp conversation with Avinash, in which the actor reportedly apologised, calling his actions a "blunder".

Avinash's privacy statement and Eisha's response

On November 19, Avinash addressed the speculation through an Instagram Story, writing, "Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace." Eisha took an indirect dig at him on November 22, questioning how someone who spoke about keeping relationships private could turn the situation into public entertainment. She also warned that she would reveal evidence and names if pushed further.

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