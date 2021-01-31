Headlines

My most prized possessions were a gas cylinder and ₹600 bicycle: Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most admired and revered celebs in the film industry today. The actor is not only known for his choice of films but also the meaning he brings to the character he plays. In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his lie before he became a big name in showbiz. He spoke about falling in love, his National School o drama (NSD) days, and how, at the time, his most prized possessions were a gas cylinder and an Rs. 600 bicycle.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 05:11 PM IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most admired and revered celebs in the film industry today. The actor is not only known for his choice of films but also the meaning he brings to the character he plays. In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his lie before he became a big name in showbiz. He spoke about falling in love, his National School o drama (NSD) days, and how, at the time, his most prized possessions were a gas cylinder and an Rs. 600 bicycle.

Speaking about where he was career-wise, Pankaj told Hindustan Times, "I had no career as such, though I was doing some theatre and was preparing for the NSD (National School of Drama). Simultaneously, I had also enrolled at the Food Craft Institute in Patna. I didn’t even have a bank account! My most prized possessions were a gas cylinder and ₹600 bicycle."

Pankaj also opened up about his biggest dream at the time and said, "I wanted my name to appear in the newspaper for my achievements."

On the work front, Pankaj reprised his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra, in the second season of Criminal Justice, on Disney+ Hotstar. He was seen in 2020 in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ludo -- both on Netflix -- and the second season of Mirzapur.

Pankaj is also teaming up once again with Sajid Nadiadwala for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' after working together in 'Super 30' & '83'.

This will be the first time that Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi will be sharing screen space. Speaking about the same, a source close to the development had earlier said, "While Kriti & Pankaj have worked earlier in Lukka Chuppi. Pankaj & Akshay will be teaming up for the first time. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on-screen. Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline & Arshad in Jaisalmer from January onwards."

