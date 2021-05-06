'My full of life Daddy': Hina Khan shares priceless photos with late father, expresses how much she misses him

Film and TV actor Hina Khan on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos remembering her dad Aslam Khan, who passed away on April 20 after he suffered from a cardiac arrest.

In the loving memory of her father, Hina posted priceless photos on her Instagram Stories and a separate post, expressing how much she was missing her dad.

Alongside the Instagram post, wherein Hina can be seen with her father, she wrote, "I don't know what to write. Miss you." In the candid moment, her father could be seen hugging her in a backdrop of pink balloons.

The Instagram Stories had a series of photos of her father with captions that described him as an individual who was full of life. Hina also described her dad as someone who loved capturing moments.

While sharing one of the family photos taken during sunset at one of the vacays, Hina wrote, "I know you will watch our back. We will always be together." The photo series also had a picture where Hina's dad is seen proudly holding her YouTube silver button plaque. She captioned it, "Proud father".

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Hina had posted another black-and-white photo wearing a mask. The photo was to seed hope and positivity in people during the tough time. The post read, "A Helpless Daughter. Who can't even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most...Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around...But there's a saying, Tough times don't last, Tough people, do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl....Send in your prayers plz Let thr be light..Dua."

The post came at a time when Hina had been quarantined at home after she tested positive for COVID.

Meanwhile, the actor recently expressed her empathy for former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nikki Tamboli who lost her brother, Jatin to Covid-19 complications. Hina wrote, "So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki, I very well know how it feels...No one can ever ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli You are in my prayers.. May god give you and your family strength...May his soul Rest In Peace."