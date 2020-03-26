'My chota baby is superhero born in difficult times': Ruslaan Mumtaz-Nirali Mehta embrace parenthood

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali have become proud parents of a baby boy whom they welcomed today (March 26, 2020). The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a first few glimpses of the newborn baby. The photos are clicked at the hospital and Ruslaan can't contain his excitement on holding his son for the first time in his arms. He started the long note on his Instagram by stating, "26-03-2020: CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED".

The actor further shared, "I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is."

Ruslaan concluded the caption by writing, "I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children."

Check it out below:

About a week ago, Ruslaan had shared a photo with Nirali shot during a photoshoot and wrote, "CHOTA BABY coming soon, soon soon. A superhero is born in times of despair. Any guesses if we are going to have a BOY or a GIRL?? Leave a comment so that we have proof as to who guessed what. @sumitkhetanofficial #superheroes #girl #boy #babygirl #babyboy."