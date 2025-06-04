Gurmeet Choudhary revealed on social media that a theft had taken place at his residence. A new staff member reportedly stole valuables and made an escape.

On Tuesday, actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared on social media that his house had been robbed. A recently hired worker took some items from his home and fled. The actor took to X and shared about the same with his fans and well-wishers.

He wrote, "Alert. Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work, so we could act quickly. I'm especially grateful I was home, and my babies were safe in their room (sic).With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items and most — importantly, everyone is safe. Just a bit of bad luck, but a strong reminder: Stay alert. Always verify anyone who enters your home for work (sic)."

Fans were relieved to know that everyone in the house was safe. One fan responded to the post saying, “Oh god... that’s really scary! Glad everyone is safe… please take care Bhai.” Another user commented, “Thank god.” One fan tweeted, “Thank goodness Angel, everyone is safe. Thank you for sharing. Take care. Stay safe and strong.”

Crimes at the homes of celebrities often remind people of the terrifying incident with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. An intruder entered his residence, and in an attempt to protect his loved ones, Saif ended up getting stabbed multiple times. Fortunately, in Gurmeet’s case, no one was harmed and his family is safe.

Gurmeet’s most recent appearance was in season 2 of the web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, which streamed on Netflix last year. He was also linked to a historical web series titled Maharana, based on the life of Maharana Pratap. However, there has been no news about its progress since then.