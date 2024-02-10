Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Several videos and pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 success bash, including Ankita, Vicky, Munawar, and Mannara dancing, and the contestants cutting a cake, circulated on social media

Bigg Boss 17 contestants gathered to celebrate the success of the reality show in Mumbai on Friday night. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and other participants attended the event.

Several videos and pictures from the celebration, including Ankita, Vicky, Munawar, and Mannara dancing, and the contestants cutting a cake, circulated on social media. In a video posted by a paparazzo, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Neil Bhatt can be seen energetically dancing to Sukhwinder Singh's song Banthan Chali Bolo.

In another video circulating on social media, Munawar Faruqui is seen recreating the Jamal Kudu step from the film Animal as the song plays in the background. Additionally, Vicky Jain is seen grooving to Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na, while Ankita Lokhande performs the hookstep of Just Chill.

Before entering the party venue, all the contestants posed for the paparazzi. The contestants' popularity was so immense that it caught the attention of passersby, prompting them to stop and take a look. However, it was Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui who stole the show by bringing traffic to a standstill.

Dressed in a black kurta-pajama, Munawar's arrival drew a large crowd near the red carpet. Fans enthusiastically chanted Dongri Ka King as he posed for the paparazzi, smiling and waving to his supporters, who were eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite contestant.