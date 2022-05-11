Munawar Faruqui's video with Prince Narula from Lock Upp success bash goes viral

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of Lock Upp in the BadAss Finale Saturday, May 7. Celebrating its success, the makers hosted a grand success party on Sunday, May 8 which was attended by showrunners Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor, jailor and his warden Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, and the participants including Munawar, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, and others.

Now, videos from the success party are being shared online. In a clip shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Prince is seen showering his love and praise on Munawar. In the later part of the video, even Ali Mercchant is seen kissing the Lock Upp winner on his cheek while Saisha Shinde is visible in the last couple of seconds.

Netizens loved their camaraderie in the show as the comments section is filled with the hashtag #PriMun. While one Instagram user wrote, "Munawar X Prince X Ali #brotherhood", another wrote, "Munawar and Prince Their bond", adding eyes filled with hearts emoji. The clip is going viral on the internet.

As Munawar won himself a Rs 20 lakh cash prize, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy, Kangana had revealed in the finale that Prince, who had entered the show just three weeks before its conclusion, was never a contestant and has bagged an acting project with Alt Balaji.



Talking about Munawar's journey post Lock Upp, there have been strong rumours that the stand-up comedian will be seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reacting to the same, Munawar told IndianExpress.com, “I don’t know what my team has been up to outside. I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me."