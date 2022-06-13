Munawar Faruqui mocks Justin Bieber's facial paralysis, faces backlash from fans

File Photo

Many people have reacted negatively to Munawar Faruqui's latest post on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis. Many Twitter users were offended by the stand-up comedian's message, calling it 'insensitive' and accusing him of making fun of the singer's condition.

Justin Bieber, a Canadian musician, recently revealed on Instagram that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes partial facial paralysis. Munawar Faruqui made a major joke about the singer's health in a tweet.

"Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly (sic)," read his tweet.

Here’s how fans reacted:

A Twitter user wrote, "#MunawarFaruqui I am fan of your poetry.recently you get huge fan base In lockup.aur tum aag me ghee dal rahe ho .#disspointed not coz I am hindu.its because I am responsible citizen of india.bad me left wing wale hi pit jate hai.tumlog shuru karte ho hum log khatam #phirronamat (sic)."



#MunawarFaruqui I am fan of your poetry.recently you get huge fan base In lockup.aur tum aag me ghee dal rahe ho .#disspointed not coz I am hindu.its because I am responsible citizen of india.bad me left wing wale hi pit jate hai.tumlog shuru karte ho hum log khatam #phirronamat — hindu (@R82101734) June 11, 2022

Very bad joke on someone health. Koi chullu bhar pani do isko yaar. — Girmitiyan (@girmitiyan) June 11, 2022

Not funny at all ! — Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhisahab1) June 12, 2022

Thdi toh shrm krle bhai, uski bimari ko toh mt kr include aise tweet mai. — Aakash Bagoriya (@bagoriya_aakash) June 12, 2022

For the unversed, Charles Nduka, a consultant plastic reconstructive surgeon in Britain and the co-founder of health charity Facial Palsy UK, said about 75% of patients with the syndrome who receive early treatment, including steroids and antivirals, make a full recovery.



"I did notice in the video shared by Mr Bieber that he does appear to have some evidence of recovery, which is encouraging," Nduka told Reuters. "With facial paralysis one of the most obvious things is patients are unable to close their eye fully to blink and they are unable to smile," Nduka added.



"Before the smile recovers, the first thing that will develop is there is increasingly symmetry in the face at rest. So, the base of the nose often elevates slightly, and the mouth becomes more even. On the video that was shared I could see some signs that there is some early recovery." Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows.



Nduka said he works with patients in the entertainment industry and it is important they first address any issues weakening the immune system before returning to work.