Munawar Faruqui is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, this Lock Upp contestant confirms it

Rohit Shetty-Munawar Faruqui

To all Munawar Faruqui supporters out there, your favourite comedian will soon challenge fear, as he will be a participant in the upcoming stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt reality show has always managed to top TRP charts, and the show can help Munawar strengthen his position as an entertainer.

After winning Lock Upp season one, there was speculation about Munawar joining KKK. However, there was no official confirmation on the same. But now, Faruqui's Lock Upp co-contestant Saisha Shinde has confirmed that Munawar will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In a recent media spotting, Saisha confirmed that Munawar will take a part in the show, and due to his presence, Saisha has opted out of the show. Saisha said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi mujhe karna hai, lekin jaise maine kaha ki Munawar kar raha hai yeh season. Toh main yeh season paka nahi karungi." She further explained her reason behind refusing the show, "Log bolenge ki aa gayi peeche-peeche Munawar ke. Aur agar main waha jaungi toh bhi ussi ko jeetanugi... toh kya fayda."

A few days ago, while speaking to IndianExpress.com, Munawar said, “Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don’t know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me". It seems that Munawar was just being secretive about the big reveal.

After winning the show, the stand-up comic even shared what he learnt from Kangana Ranaut on whom he had made several jokes in his shows before entering the jail. "Kangana is very professional and committed to her work and that is something I have learned from her. As long as we are respectful of each other's opinions it is okay", he was quoted saying to the news agency IANS

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 15 participant Rajiv Adatia have confirmed that they are taking part in the show.