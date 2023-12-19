Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila says he cheated on her, claims there are other girls involved: 'I'm done with it'

Watch: Social media influencer and actress, Nazila Sitaishi, did a seven-minute Insta live, and she revealed that her boyfriend, Munawar Faruqui had cheated on her. Nazila further said that she didn't know about his relationship with Ayesha Khan.

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi has publically announced that she doesn't want to be associated with the stand-up comedian anymore, as he has cheated on her, and the claims he made on Bigg Boss 17's episode before Ayesha Khan were all lies. In the Tuesday episode, social media influencer and actress Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house, and she confronted Munawar over his two-timings.

Munawar tried to justify his perspective, stating that he broke up with Nazila, and before coming on the show, he was seeing Ayesha but he wasn't fully convinced about taking the relationship ahead. Though, Ayesha claimed that Munawar proposed to him, and he agreed. The comedian further added that he was thinking of reconciling with Nazila, and while staying in the Bigg Boss house, he is missing her a lot.

However, after last night's episode, Nazila did an Insta Live and she broke down confirming that whatever he said about their relationship was all lies, and he had cheated on her. Nazila even declared that she doesn't want to associate with him, and won't talk about him after the Insta Live.

Watch the live video of Nazila

Stay Strong Naz pic.twitter.com/IsE4spKajV — BiggBoss 24x7 (@BB24x7_) December 18, 2023

In the seven-minute video, Nazila said, "I don't want my personal life being discussed on national television, thus I was keeping silent, until now. So basically, what went down in today's episode, the clarification, the justification that was given is just not true."

Nazila wasn't aware of Ayesha and Munawar said that he had informed about the latter to Nazila. "I wasn't aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together. I was told a completely different story. I was made to believe that I was the only female he loved. But that was not true, there are other girls involved."

Nazila further added, "If Ayesha was the only person, I would forgive him, but she isn't. After watching today's episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar. I kept silent, because I wanted to hear his side, and his justification was a bunch of lies. I'm not satisfied with that."

Nazila broke down and added, "This is my truth, I don't want to do anything with this person. I don't enjoy this fame. I wanted to clear my side so that I could make peace with myself. I have nothing to do with Munawar. I'm over this relationship and fully completely done with it. I don't find any place in my heart to forgive him." Currently, Munawar is going through emotional turmoil inside the Bigg Boss house, and he spoke about quitting the show.

