Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider are two of the most popular contestans in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17, the latest season of the controversial reality show began with a big bang on Sunday, October 15 with a grand premiere in which Salman Khan introduced the seven contestants. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and the YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 rider are two of the most popular contestants in this season.

It was shocking to see both Munawar and Anurag fighting with each other in the 24x7 live feed when both of them had a disagreement over kitchen duties. In the clip going viral on social media, Anurag can be repeatedly saying that he has washed the utensils but Munawar doesn't seem to agree with him. Other housemates also jump in between and start supporting the former contestant, which angers the latter even more.

Munawar Faruqui comes into Bigg Boss 17 after winning the first season of Lock Upp last year. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show had a similar theme as Bigg Boss with nineteen contestants including Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, and others, locked inside a jail. On the other hand, Anurag Dobhal is a popular moto vlogger from Dehradun and has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube.

Apart from Munawar and Anurag, the other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, ex couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashetty, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi, and Sunny Arya.

READ | Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films