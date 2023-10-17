Headlines

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

Leading analysts shed light on high-leverage Forex brokers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

ODI World Cup 2023: Highest run scorers for all 10 teams

Magnesium deficiency: 6 signs you shouldn't ignore

8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Big update! Kangana Ranaut's emergency delayed once again; know when the film will release

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

HomeTelevision

Television

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider are two of the most popular contestans in Bigg Boss 17.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17, the latest season of the controversial reality show began with a big bang on Sunday, October 15 with a grand premiere in which Salman Khan introduced the seven contestants. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and the YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 rider are two of the most popular contestants in this season.

It was shocking to see both Munawar and Anurag fighting with each other in the 24x7 live feed when both of them had a disagreement over kitchen duties. In the clip going viral on social media, Anurag can be repeatedly saying that he has washed the utensils but Munawar doesn't seem to agree with him. Other housemates also jump in between and start supporting the former contestant, which angers the latter even more.

Munawar Faruqui comes into Bigg Boss 17 after winning the first season of Lock Upp last year. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show had a similar theme as Bigg Boss with nineteen contestants including Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, and others, locked inside a jail. On the other hand, Anurag Dobhal is a popular moto vlogger from Dehradun and  has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube.

Apart from Munawar and Anurag, the other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, ex couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashetty, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi, and Sunny Arya.

READ | Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2023 Day 3: What is the significance of Maa Chandraghanta? Flower, colour, ritual, mantra, more

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

Sachin Tendulkar's expert advice for England batters after Afghan spinners outclass defending champions

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said no to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE