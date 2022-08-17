Mumbai Police arrests man who harassed, threatened Urfi Javed

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed recently filed a complaint against a man Obode Afridi and accused him of harassing, blackmailing and threatening her on WhatsApp. In her complaint, the actress mentioned that she is being harassed for two years.

The actress has now shared photos of Mumbai police arresting the man. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Good news! This man who molested me is finally behind bars. Thank you very much Mumbai Police.”

On Sunday, Urfi took to Instagram and shared Obed’s picture with screenshots of his WhatsApp messages. She said he was blackmailing her and demanding physical relations. The actress mentioned, “I had lodged an FIR at Goregaon police Station.”

She wrote, “So this man has been harassing me for so long, and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it, I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time. I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career. Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it ).”

She further added, “It’s not him that I’m disappointed in, I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet ! I’m so so disappointed. I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird. Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women, still no action. Anyways this man is a threat to society, women. He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely. The last picture is of his best friend, sera Kishore .”

Urfi added, “I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore, I contacted the sisters, sent them proof how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what, these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me! Wow. These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me, I tried contacting them but no response, no help. Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry.”