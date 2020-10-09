Mukesh Khanna calls Gajendra Chauhan 'adharmraj' as row intensifies, mocks Ekta Kapoor's 'Mahabharat'

The fight between Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan, co-stars from Mahabharat seems to be far from over. It all started when Mukesh Khanna called the Kapil Sharma Show 'vulgar' and 'the worst' and refused to participate in the reunion episode while Gajendra had opposing views.

Now, late on Thursday, Mukesh yet again commented on the row and posted a picture from the popular serial.

He wrote (in Hindi), "Kalyug ke dharmraj ka naam adharmraj kar dena chahiye. Dwapar ke dharmraj satya bolte the, dharm ka saath dete the. Aaj ka dharmraj betuki, bina tark-sangat baatein kehta hai. Apne amarthan me bematla kahawatein sunata hai. Filmi dialogue bolta hai ‘jo sheeshe ke ghar pe rehte hain unhein dusron pe pathar nahi fenkna chahiye (The Dharmraj of Kalyug should be renamed as Adharmraj. The Dharmraj of Dwapar Yug used to speak the truth and support Dharma but today’s Dharmraj says irrational things and uses meaningless phrases to support himself. Mouths filmy dialogues like 'those who live in glasses house should not attack others')."

Mukesh also attacked Gajendra's tenure as FTII chief and claimed Gajendra did the same on Mahabharat sets as well.

Mukesh also attacked Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat once again and further wrote, "Ronit Roy had a band on his head in Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharata and he looked more like Alexander and not like Devvrat that he was playing. He had once said in an interview that he did not watch anyone's performance. I was impressed with this statement but, son, read the entire Mahabharata at least. Today, everyone simply delivers dialogues and the actors in new Mahabharata all look like models and are all about six-packs. Mahabhrata was turned into Kyuki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi. Therefore, dear Adharmraj! Do not say you were an actor like I was an actor on Mahabharat. You were Gajendra Chauhan and I was Mukesh Khanna."