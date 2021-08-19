'Mujhe yeh accha lagta hai': Sidharth Shukla blushes as Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit about her 'ideal man' - watch

'Dance Deewane' has won millions of hearts by showcasing breath-taking dance performances week after week. Keeping the momentum high, this weekend will be no less as love will be in the air with the 'Love Special' episode. Gracing the 'Dance Deewane' sets will be the most loved couple on television SidNaaz a.k.a Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Replicating the famous romance king, Shah Rukh Khan, and diva Madhuri Dixit's 'aur paas' scene from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', Shehnaaz and Sidharth will fill the environment with romance and love.

Seeing the act, Madhuri Dixit inquisitively will ask, "Aapke liye ideal kaun hai Shehnaaz" to which she will be seen shyly responding, "Ladka, mere liye...mujhe yeh accha lagta hai" pointing towards Sidharth Shukla who is seen blushing in Colors promo video.

Next, second-generation contestant, Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni will dedicate their performance to Sidharth Shukla and will woo Shehnaaz with their adorable performance on 'Main Deewana'. As the act ends, Piyush and Rupesh will ask her, "Shehnaaz aapko hum teeno mein se kaunsa Sidharth best laga?” to which she will reply, "mujhe toh teeno hi pasand aae."

Adding to the excitement will be a panipuri eating competition between Piyush and Sidharth Shukla. Piyush will win the challenge and get the chance to dance with Shehnaaz while teasing Sidharth. This will lead Sidharth to go on stage bring back Shehnaaz - a true SidNaaz moment.

Romance and masti are definitely blooming in the upcoming weekend 'Love Special' episode of COLORS 'Dance Deewane'.