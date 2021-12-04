‘Mujhe uthake patak ke dikhao': Salman Khan bashes Karan Kundrra for attacking Pratik Sehajpal in ‘Bigg Boss 15’

The makers of the show 'Bigg Boss 15' have divided the house into two groups - VIPs, the wild card contestants - Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale and Non-VIPs, the original contestants of this season - Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz.

In the immunity task this week, Non-VIPs had to save themselves from being evicted from the show. During the task, Karan Kundrra was seen getting violent with Pratik Sehajpal. In the latest promo for the Saturday's episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan is seen bashing Karan Kundrra for his violent behaviour.

In the one-minute clip, Pratik Sehajpal questions Salman Khan "Kabhi merko kisi ne dhakka maar diya, kabhi kisi ne mere kapde faad diye, yahan pe kya limit hai kyunki Bhai main apne aapko genuinely bahut kaabu me rakhta hoon". Salman scolds Karan and remarks "Karan, beech beech mein aapki akal kahan ghaas charne jaati hai?"





Salman further adds that Karan starts getting physical when he has no arguments left. The host warns him, "Main aa jaaun ghar ke andar, Mujhe uthake patak ke dikhaao" in his sarcastic tone. As Karan responds to Salman and says "Harm pahunchaane ka mera koi intention nahi tha Sir", the 'Sultan' actor cuts him midway and replies "It's all in your hands. Nobody can be aggressive with you if you do no want that. So, all this is just b******t".

Salman Khan is hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss' for the twelfth time this season.