MTV Roadies Double Cross or MTV Roadies XX has Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Elvish Yadav as the four gang leaders with Rannvijay Singha as the host.
MTV Roadies XX, or MTV Roadies Double Cross, is the twentieth season of the adventure reality show MTV Roadies. This season has Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia returning as the host and gang leader after four years. Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty are back as the gang leaders from the previous season and Elvish Yadav has joined as the new gang leader.
MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11, and after twelve episodes of grilling auditions, the journey episodes will begin from February 22. After the final auditions episode, a short promo video of the entire journey was shown. The video had contestants and the four gang leaders fighting among themselves to become the winner of the show.
In the clip, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav were seen in an ugly verbal fight with each other. In their fight, Elvish is seen shouting at Prince, "Tumhare jaise saanp hote hai jinpe case lag rakhe hai", to which Prince replies, "Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi." This short clip from the journey promo has gone viral on social media.
For the unversed, Elvish is currently out on bail after Noida Police had arrested him in March 2024 for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has claimed innocence in the case and repeatedly said that he is being framed in the snake venom case.
Meanwhile, MTV Roadies Double Cross or MTV Roadies XX airs on MTV India every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. The new episodes can also be streamed on JioHotstar, the new brand name of the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform after its merger with JioCinema in February 2025.
