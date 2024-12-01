In the exclusive conversation, Mrinal Kulkarni opened up about how OTT has created 'good opportunities' for actors and directors like her. She even shared how OTT has generated the value of a good actor, and changed the dynamics of casting.

Hindi and Marathi actress, Mrinal Kulkarni, popularly known for playing Son Pari, has reacted to the OTT being a beneficial medium for actors and filmmakers. Mrinal has been active in television and films for the past 90s. While promoting her latest series, Paithani, Mrinal shared her thoughts on the third medium that has become a vast universe.

Mrinal admitted that OTT is actually giving "good opportunities" to actors and filmmakers. "We're getting good opportunities to explore many more subjects and characters, and to do something different. Hum humesha humare interviews mein kehte hai 'Yeh zara hatke hai'. Lekin ab yeh daur shuru hua hai, jaha hume hatke kaam mil raha hai. I have also turned director and did four Marathi movies, the fifth is on the floor. Because of the web content, TV and film content will also have to improve, because now we have our competition with the digital world (We always say in our interviews 'This is different'. But now, we're in this phase, where we are getting different roles. I have also turned director and did four Marathi movies, the fifth is on the floor. Because of the web content, TV and film content will also have to improve, because now we have our competition with the digital world)."

Mrinal further said that OTT has revolutionised the casting as well, where actors are getting roles as per their age or marital status. She jokingly added one ill-effect of the digital medium, "Ab good-looking actors and actresses ke liye bahut tough time hai, because now actors are cast on the basis of their talent and not looks. Phele kya hota tha ki any main lead actresses should have to be good-looking. Ab us mein ache actors ho toh aur bhi acha. Warna good-looking toh honi hi chaiye. Ab woh toh issue hi nahi raha hai. Jab se content haavi ho gaya hai, tab se there is no restriction (Now it is a very tough time for good-looking actors and actresses because now actors are cast on the basis of their talent and not looks. Earlier it was said that the main lead actress should be good-looking. Now if there are good actors in it, then it is even better. Otherwise, they should be good-looking. Now that is not an issue. Since the content has taken over, there is no restriction)." Mrinal Kulkarni's Paithani also stars Eisha Singh in key role. The series is currently streaming on ZEE5.

