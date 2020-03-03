'Mr Bajaj obviously loves Prerna': Karan Singh Grover shares excitement on returning to 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

After quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay in October 2019, Karan Singh Grover is all set to back on the show as Mr Bajaj. The handsome hunk will be reprising his role and has made a grand entry on the daily soap. As per the ongoing track, Anurag Basu played by Parth Samthaan kills off Prerna aka Erica Fernandes. Mr Bajaj played by KSG who truly loves Prerna will be saving her like a hero.

Talking about his return, Karan told Mumbai Mirror, "The makers had informed me that Bajaj will be re-entering, but I didn’t know when." He went on to share about his entry by stating, "As long as Mr Bajaj is alive, Prerna will be, too. Before leaving, Mr Bajaj had told her that he will return whenever she needs him. Now, he is back when she is in trouble. He obviously loves her."

KSG further said, "It will be the way the character is built. Also, my look is different this time, all thanks to the genius, Ekta (Kapoor)."

A while back, Karan took to his Instagram page and shared a post in which #WelcomeBackMrBajaj is among the top trends on Twitter. He wrote, "You guys are the best!!! #WelcomeBackMrBajaj Yes We KSGians celebrate like this! Just Because Our Mr Bajaj Is Karan Singh Grover Wohoooo! Trending In India and Showering Love to you @iamksgofficial #MrBajaj #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #KasautiiZindagiiKay #KaranSinghGrover #KZK #HamaraBajaj #RishabhBajaj #RishabhReloaded #Bajaj #kzk2 #ektakapoor."

Check it out below:

Karan also spoke about the fandom of Mr Bajaj by saying, "I go to a Hanuman temple every Tuesday and Saturday. A lady, who never spoke to me before, came up to me one day and asked, ‘When will you come back on the show?’"