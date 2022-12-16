Search icon
Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora opens up on her insecurities, says 'somebody else out there is...'

In the Moving In With Malaika episode, Malaika Arora said, "There are days when I sit and I'm like shit man, that job could've been mine".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora's reality show Moving In With Malaika is creating a storm online. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is giving her fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in each episode that streams on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Comparisons and insecurities are a part of any profession today. With Malaika being subject to so much and more around her, the actress has always put her best foot forward and emerged stronger with each day. In a candid conversation with Nora Fatehi, Malaika spilled the beans on her insecurities and how she handles them with utmost grace even today.

Speaking about her insecurities, Malaika said, "I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like shit man, that job could've been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, and probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kinds of insecurities every day of your life."

Talking about how she convinced herself to be part of the show, Malaika told News18, "I need some entertainment in life and I needed somebody to move in with me. I think it was a fun idea and a great concept that we all worked and thought about it. It is a space that I’ve never dabbled with so I don’t know what it is like to be on a platform like this, or in a reality space. I’ve been a judge, but never really been on the other side. So I thought, let’s give it a shot."

READ | Malaika Arora reveals she has fear of mouthing dialogues, says 'standing up in front of people...'

Meanwhile, Malaika recently floored her fans and followers with a sizzling performance on the remix of Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero. The original song is from the 1980 film Qurbani and was picturised on Zeenat Aman.

