Moving In With Malaika: Farah Khan reveals friend's 'b****y' comment on her wedding with 8 years younger Shirish Kunder

Credit: Farah Khan/Instagram

Popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, while speaking to Malaika Arora on her reality show Moving in with Malaika, opened up about a ‘b****y’ comment passed by her friend when she was getting married to Sirish Kunder who is 8-years-younger to her.

Farah told Malaika, “One friend of mine when I was getting married someone asked him, 'Are you attending Farah's wedding?' He said, 'No. But I'll attend the second one'. I thought that was quite b****y."

When Farah asked, “How do you deal when they talk about your relationship? Because I have also been through it.” Malaika responded, “It's not been easy, and face a lot of it on daily basis, this old thing about older women. A man on the other hand dating a 20-year-old, a 30-year-old woman is applauded. He's made to feel that he is the king of the world...A lot of it I've also got from my own near and dear ones. Forget the outer circle because at the end of the day they are just privy to a ringside view.”

Malaika also revealed that Arbaaz Khan was one of the first people she saw after a car accident. She stated, “In that moment I thought I was disfigured. I thought I've lost my sight in that moment because I couldn't see anything for those couple of hours. There was so much of glass shard in my eye and there was blood, so I couldn't see. For me, in that moment, I genuinely thought that I don't think I will survive and I may not see Arhaan again. I was taken to hospital, surgery happened, etc.”

Also read: 'F*****g disgusting': After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora lambasts her pregnancy rumours

She added, “But when I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange. For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there.”