Moving In With Malaika: Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bond with his grandmother

File Photo

Visiting our grandmother’s house has always been the best escape for most of us. Malaika Arora’s young and handsome son, Arhaan Khan too loves spending his winter break with his dear Ammuma(nani). In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, Arhaan Khan opens up about the special bond he shares with his grandmother.

Talking about his love for his grandmother Arhaan says, “I made a promise to Ammuma that every winter break I'm back here because Christmas day belongs to her. I will make sure I'm back for it no matter what. Amummas food is the best in the world, the tastiest food I've ever eaten I'll continue to eat I've been traveling the world right now but I still say amma's food is the best food”

While speaking to News18, Malaika shared that Arhaan is keen on being a part of her show. Arora also revealed that Arhaan has also shared some ‘amazing ideas’ for the show. Malaika is eagerly looking forward to shooting with her son. For the unversed, Jr Khan is currently studying abroad. While discussing her, Malaika shared that Arhaan even joked if he was getting money for the same. Khan asked mommy, "Paisa milega na?" Malaika laughed.

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan stated that Malaika is a good mother. Tanaav star said, “I don't think she's strict either, but I am definitely not as strict as Malaika. Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she's friendly and firm at the same time.”

Unlike Malaika, Arbaaz loves to pamper Arhaan more, "I'm a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He's the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It's not a very good thing, though. But he's a good boy."

