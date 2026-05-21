Mouni Roy turns heads at Cannes in strapless crystal gown, dazzling Chopard necklace after separation from Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy made a bold red carpet appearance at Cannes 2026 in a crystal-embellished strapless gown, turning heads with her glamorous look and confident presence.

Mouni Roy marked her much-anticipated arrival at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet with a striking fashion statement that instantly became one of the highlights of the event. The actress attended the screening of La Bataille De Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer, where she captivated attention with her bold and elegant appearance.

For the occasion, Mouni wore a strapless ivory gown from Carolines Couture’s 2026 runway collection, designed with intricate crystal web-like detailing that created a sculpted, almost illusionary effect. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her frame before flowing into a soft flare, balancing drama with elegance on the red carpet.

The off-shoulder design highlighted her neckline, while the shimmering embellishments reflected light with every movement, giving the outfit a radiant, couture finish. The futuristic web-inspired texture added a modern edge to the otherwise delicate and feminine ensemble.

She completed the look with high-end jewellery from Chopard, including a diamond necklace and a Precious Lace diamond watch that elevated the glamour without overshadowing the gown’s detailing.

Her styling leaned into understated sophistication, featuring a sleek pulled-back bun, sculpted makeup, defined eyes, and a nude glossy lip—ensuring the outfit remained the focal point of the appearance.

Mouni’s Cannes 2026 outing also drew attention amid ongoing reports surrounding her personal life, adding further spotlight to her red carpet moment, which fans widely shared across social media platforms.