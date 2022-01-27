Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding ceremony: Arjun Bijlani shares FIRST photo of newly married couple

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are now officially husband and wife. The couple, who had never confirmed their relationship, is getting married in Goa in a private ceremony with family and close friends. They tied the knot as per Malayali rituals in the morning on Thursday, 27 January. As per reports, the couple will also have another wedding ceremony as per the Bengali rituals in the evening.



Arjun Bijlani, Mouni's co-star from the hit television show 'Naagin', shared the first photo of the newly married couple on his Instagram account. Mouni and Suraj are dressed in traditional costumes and looked lovely together. While Mouni looks shy in the picture looking down, Suraj is seen smiling looking at his beautiful wife.



Here are some other pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony, which are doing rounds on social media.

Other than Bijlani, the wedding ceremony is being attended by famous celebrities such as Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia. Earlier, Arjun had also shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on his Instagram Stories. Sharing the photos from the Haldi ceremony in which he can be seen applying haldi on Mouni's face and feet, he wrote, "Just so happy!! God bless u @imouniroy!!".

Actress Mandira Bedi had shared her love for the couple and penned a heartwarming note on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Mandira is seen hugging the bride and groom with love, and she uploaded the pictures with the caption, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know."



Mouni and Suraj had been dating since 2019 reportedly when they met in Dubai. Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai, while Mouni is a popular film and television actress. Mouni's upcoming film included the much-awaited 'Brahmastra' in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.